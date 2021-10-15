October is National 4-H Month and to support that we held our annual 4-H Promotional Poster Contest. These posters can be entered in the 2022 County Fair. We had an outstanding turnout this year with 123 entries. Results were as follows:
Blue Ribbons-Blocker 4-H-Brytne McCombs (2 ribbons); Canadian-Kendra Barton, William Beshear (3), Emma Brady, Emma Wilcox; Clover Power-Kristoffer Rice, Shannon Francies; Crowder-Hadley Dieters, Raiden Tankersley, Abbygale Holt, Taegus Tankersley, Emma Halikas, Timothy Bell, Solar Starr; Frink-Chambers-Charli Robertson, Jovie Runyan, Raylan Bernardi, Mason Pierce, Sadie Pierce, Maddox Tollett, Bentley Edwards, Adalyn Yancey, Aspen Kelley, Taylor Kelley, Preslie Angeli, Hailey Stephan (2), Zayden Travis, Cannon Porter, Cooper Bryant, Sara Kellogg, Ruby Kellogg, Sabyn Gaither, Lily Kitchell, Soul Barns, Sophie Eaton, Emilee Coxsey, Karsyn Alsup, Shi Biafore, Brantley Cain, Alayna Warren (2); Hartshorne-Jace Konsire (2); Indianola-Levi Womack, Sydney Mathis, Brody Lott; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Quinton-Jaylee Kelso.
Red Ribbons-Blocker 4-H-Dylan Hamilton (2), Brytne McCombs; Canadian-Quinn Brady, Lillie Cox, Emma Brady, Garrett Sims; Clover Power-Jonathan Bullard, Mariska Shields, Shane Francies; Crowder-Micah Sturdivant, Abbi Brooks, Andrew Denny, Ardyn Loyd, AbbyAnn Rentie, Clara Austin; Frink-Chambers-Makensey Shelton, Lexi Putnick, Bentley Edwards, Katie Price, Rhiannon Johnson, Marley Mitchell, Kenadie Austin, Mason Coxsey, Shea Biafore, Emilee Coxsey, Avery Thompson, Brayden Cain, Alayna Warren, Remington Patton (2); Haileyville-Summer Wilkins, Kevin Johnson, Bradley Clark, Bryan Clark, Kira Day, Ashlin Wilson, Ember Duffy, Murphy Peterson; Hartshorne-Mikayla Mize; Indianola-Lainey Clink, Zoey Wilson, McKenzie Kasper, Zoe Ools, Marshall Vaughan, Alex Peery, Skyler Mathis, Johnathan Klink, Joshua Klink; McAlester-Noah Few; Pittsburg-Brandon Kidd.
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds ages 5-7)-Blocker 4-H-Kegan Springer (2), Emmerlyn Allen (2), Lucas Allen (2); Clover Power-Clyde and Mikey Shields; Crowder-Hazel Austin; Frink-Chambers-Landyn Willie (2), Raelyn Willie; Haileyville-Blake Clark; Krebs-Bane Forwoodson, Lucas Johnson, Leigha Scott, Wesley Johnson, Kathy Ivy, Bella Beck.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
