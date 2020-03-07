Competition will be offered in Air Rifle and Archery on April 25.
There will be NO coaching after the contest begins. Coaching after the contest begins will result in the shooter being penalized.
Registration deadline is March 27. No late registration will be accepted.
Member’s age will be based on their age as of September 1, 2019.
All shooters must have completed Hunter Safety Course and attended 8 hours of instruction per discipline.
Age divisions for contests are:
Junior – Age 9**-11
Intermediate – Age 12-14
Senior – Age 15–19
**Must be 9 years of age, enrolled for 30 days and 4-H archery certified. All other ages will be determined using members age as of September 1, 2019.
All shooters are required to bring their own safety equipment.
FEES: $15.00 per entry for Air Rifle
$15.00 per entry for Air Pistol
$15.00 per entry for Archery (Compound OR Genesis)
$15.00 per entry for Archery (Traditional)
$15.00 per entry for 3D Archery (Compound OR Genesis)
$15.00 per entry for 3D Archery (Traditional)
LOCATION: Air Rifle, Air Pistol and Archery – Southeast Expo Center, McAlester
SCHEDULE FOR ALL CONTESTS:
8:00 – 8:45 a.m. Registration
8:45 – 9:00 a.m. Contest Orientation for ALL contestants and coaches -- REQUIRED
9:00 a.m. Contest Begins – specific age groups will be directed to start at a specific contest location to keep the ranges full and contest moving.
Contact our office for more rules and information. You may call us at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
