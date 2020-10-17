In continuation of my awards article from last week I wanted to highlight three more awards this week. Those awards include our Friend of 4-H, Outstanding Teen Volunteer Award and Volunteer Service Awards.
I will start with our volunteer service award. We present awards to our volunteers for every five years of service that they achieve. Our two winners this year are Amanda and Marlon Landry who have served as the club leaders for Lakewood 4-H for the past five years.
Our next award winner is the Friend of 4-H Award. The Friend of 4-H Award is to recognize someone that has dedicated money, time, and or leadership. Our winner of this award this year has truly been a friend of 4-H. Our winner this year for starters is an alumnus of our program. I have often referred to her as the “MVP” of the COVID Virtual Reality we have been facing in 4-H this year. It was her exceptional skill-set that allowed me to give her ideas and her to make them a reality for all to enjoy at the county level. I started to suggest some ideas to her and she figured out how to make them work. From Virtual Impressive Dress and Craft Contest to making videos with our Summer Intern Emily Taylor and our teen leaders and then to creating nine different county fair virtual judging contests where we saw over a thousand participants. She also helped create online voting for county officers and leader of the year and she coordinates the zoom sessions that her and I conduct throughout the county with teens and adults. She of course continues to make our annual power-point and awesome event fliers that we use as well. Our winner of the Friend of 4-H Award is our 4-H Program Assistant, Megan Winkler.
Next is the Cindy Hollingshead Memorial Outstanding Teen Volunteerism Award- This award is sponsored by Valerie Cashmere of Cashmere Insurance. Valerie is the mother of a former 4-H member and a good friend of Cindy Hollingshead, former leader of Crowder 4-H. Valerie has asked us to name this award in Cindy’s honor. Volunteering meant so much to Cindy and she was one of the best volunteers this state has ever seen. In honor of Cindy Hollingshead we would like to recognize our most outstanding teen volunteer for her efforts within the county 4-H program throughout the past year and beyond. This young person helped create the 4-H Fund-Raising Dinner and has dedicated two years to serve as our County 4-H President. She even came back and helped with entries and judging day at our county fair. Our winner this year of the new belt buckle sponsored by Cashmere Insurance is Makayla Hamilton, of Canadian.
Please watch for one more article in this column that will recognize our County 4-H Hall of Fame winners and our 4-H Leader of the Year.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu
