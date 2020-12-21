2021 4-H Scholar Essay Contest
Purpose:
1. Provide participants an opportunity to express themselves in regard to the impact of 4-H on their home state of Oklahoma and the influence of 4-H on them personally.
2. Encourage the development of excellent skills of written expression.
Eligibility:
The contest is open to all actively enrolled Oklahoma 4-H Members who are in the 8th-12th grade as of September 1, 2020.
Application:
Entry Form (available in this document)- must include signatures of youth, parent and Extension Educator (electronic signatures accepted)
All essays should be no less than 850 words and no more than 1,000 words, typed, and double-spaced, 12 pt. font and use the theme "How can Oklahoma 4-H Change a Community?”
Headshot of youth entering the contest. A headshot is a photograph of the youth from the shoulders up. Please make sure this photo is scanned in color and is good quality.
Judging, Prizes & Deadline:
The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program will administer the Dr. Ron and Linda Sholar 4-H Essay Contest. The awards committee will select 3 judges to review and evaluate the essays. The main selection criteria will be creativity and presentation of thoughts.
Essays will be judged by a selection committee with separate cash prizes awarded to the winners. First place cash prize of $500, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Essay contest winners will be selected and recognized at Oklahoma 4-H Roundup Honors Night Assembly.
Entries are due to the State 4-H Award Database on or before April 26th, 2021. All entries become the property the Oklahoma 4-H. *Date listed is when information is due to the State 4-H Office. Please check with your local Extension office as each county may establish a due date prior to the date posted. Forms that require an Extension Educator's signature will not be processed if signature is not present.
Submissions:
All entries should be uploaded to the Awards Database program on or before April 26th, 2021 by noon.
