THUMBS UP to a woman making a wish come true for a 5-year-old Krebs boy battling brain cancer.
Bradley Lawson received a Chesapeake Bay Retriever puppy named Gabby from Hickory Creek Chesapeakes, located near Porum, with help through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"She's like his best friend," Bradley's mother Rachel Lawson told CNHI Oklahoma. "They follow each other around. The doggy just lays by him when he plays with all his toys."
Bradley was diagnosed in 2019 with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive cancer of the brain and spine. Bradley attends Krebs schools and his cancer returned earlier this year.
Leah Spradlin of Hickory Creek Chesapeakes worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make sure Bradley could get just the right puppy.
Veterinarians also offered shots and other care for the puppy, while Make-A-Wish provided dog toys and treats.
We applaud Leah Spradlin and everyone involved for finding a way to make Bradley's wish of getting a puppy come true.
Puppies can bring such joy to a child and family. We hope Gabby brings the Lawsons as much joy as a puppy can.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone gearing up for the upcoming City Wide Garage Sale.
McAlester and Krebs residents wanting to participate still have time before the registration deadline set for 5 p.m. Sept. 13.
The City Wide Garage Sale is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25 in what's an increasingly popular event for McAlester and Krebs residents simultaneously holding their sales.
It's also free.
"There are no permit fees, no costs for those holding the sales," McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner told us.
Those wanting to signup to participate can phone 918-424-1923 in McAlester or 918-423-6519 in Krebs.
This year's registration is also available online at https://mcalester.rja.revize.com/forms/2694.
We love this annual event as our community has fun looking for bargains and enjoys conversations with each other.
We hope everyone enjoys the event again this year — and don't forget to signup ahead of time by Sept. 13.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.