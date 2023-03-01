Transparency is vital when our government and its agencies take action — especially when taking a human life.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan announced Wednesday that two officers were justified in the Jan. 14, 2023, fatal shooting of James Klembara at a residence in McAlester. He did not make a decision regarding the third officer involved in the shooting due to the federal government having criminal jurisdiction.
The News-Capitalon submitted Open Records Act requests to the city of McAlester and Krebs Police Department for the incident.
Those requests have yet to be fulfilled.
The McAlester News-Capital contended from the beginning the records should be made available to the public not as a matter of rushing a decision — but as a matter of law.
Investigations take time to collect all the information and documents for the full picture. The legal process can be lengthy to ensure fairness and accuracy.
But Oklahoma law clearly states public records shall not be denied because they’re part of an investigation file.
The Oklahoma Open Records Act outlines what are public records and what agencies must provide access to those records.
Law enforcement agencies must abide by the law, and in Oklahoma, the state’s open records laws require that all incident reports be made public in a timely manner.
These laws exist to ensure transparency when something of great magnitude happens in our community.
The News-Capitaltook several steps in this case and many others to gain access to the relevant documents and will continue doing so in the future.
Sometimes that means a story will not be published as rumors run rampant on various topics. But it doesn’t mean the newspaper isn’t working on a story.
It also takes time for newspaper staff to collect information and documents to ensure our stories are accurate and fair before being published.
Journalists don’t work to obtain public records just for the newspaper’s benefit or to cause grief for records keepers.
Journalists obtain public records because it’s a responsibility and duty as watchdogs of government.
Transparency is of the utmost importance when government takes the life of one of its citizens.
This is why media covers executions, when law enforcement officers uses deadly force, and other instances when government takes a citizen’s life.
Light must be shown on government during the entire process of arrest, trial, conviction, sentence and appeals in a death-sentence case. If a government can kill a citizen out of public view, it could soon carry out death sentences on any citizen it chooses without anyone holding it accountable.
The News-Capitalfiles Open Records Act requests so the readers — constituents of government — can see the footage for themselves. It’s our responsibility to act as a conduit in such matters for the public, which is allowed the same access to public documents.
This newspaper will continue pursuing records for the public’s benefit in knowing what happened when government took a person’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.