A former school in Hartshorne is part of our community’s history.
Eddie Kelly and Mary Beth Neighbors recently shared their memories of attending grade school at Phyllis Wheatley School — the all-Black school that transitioned into Hartshorne’s junior high when the town integrated in 1956.
They recounted their favorite teachers and subjects, tensions escalating during integration and improving throughout the years, and how the school prepared them for life.
Their stories and the history of the Wheatley School are part of our community’s history.
Phillis Wheatley Grammar School started as a single-room school on Carbon Street in Hartshorne before an all-brick building with two classrooms and an auditorium was constructed by 1910. It became a fully operating school in 1933 with debate clubs, basketball teams and more.
The school’s namesake — Phillis Wheatley, also historically spelled “Phyllis” — is considered the first African-American author of a published book of poetry, according to the Poetry Foundation. Wheatley was born in West Africa, kidnapped and sold into slavery around 7 years old to the Wheatley family of Boston. She learned to read and write, then the family recognized her talent and began encouraging her to get poems published.
Wheatley amassed 28 poems and the family encouraged her to get them published in a book. American publishers were unwilling to support literature from a black author, so the family helped Wheatley seek a publisher in London — with “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral” being published in 1773. The Wheatley family manumitted Phillis in 1774.
Kelly remembers Wheatley School’s drill team marching in McAlester parades, the Rams basketball teams excelling on the court, playing on the hot metal slide, and singing educational songs in class.
She later connected with other former Wheatley School students at reunions and she hopes to preserve the school’s history as she continues compiling documents and stories to soon publish a book.
“I think it’s very important for future generations to understand the legacy of where their ancestors came from and the struggles they faced,” Kelly said.
We agree.
Many might not know that part of Phyllis Wheatley School still remains at the intersection of south Fifth Street and Modoc Avenue as part of Hartshorne’s Buzidragis Middle School in the classrooms, offices and a barn-style gymnasium.
It’s important that we all learn and get a greater understanding of our community’s history — which includes massive figures, moments and institutions of which we’ve written.
L’Ouverture School at 1401 E. Cherokee Ave. was the public school Black students attended in McAlester from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L’Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School.
Dr. Willa Allegra Strong was among the premier educators in McAlester and the state who left a lasting legacy with her students. Primus Moore was another L’Ouverture graduate who led a nearly 40-year career in education and lifetime of community service before he recently died. Michael J. Hunter was the first McAlester citizen who died while serving in the Vietnam War.
It’s virtually impossible to form a comprehensive list from the vast and broad contributions from the Black community.
But it’s vital that we preserve those stories as part of our community’s history.
And if we don’t learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat it.
We thank Kelly and Neighbors for sharing their experiences with us so that we can all learn and continue to grow in unity toward a brighter future.
We also applaud Kelly for taking on a monumental task that is vital to preserving a part of our community’s history.
