Pittsburg County commissioners seem to have gotten their way by reclaiming ownership and operation of the Expo Center — but what's the plan?
McAlester city councilors debated for the last few years whether to give up ownership of the Expo Center, claiming the facility accounted for an annual $300,000 deficit. City officials say that deficit doesn't account for the revenue brought in through sales tax from people attending Expo events who shop and eat in city limits.
County commissioners last month terminated the city's lease of the Expo Center. They voted on Monday to send a letter to the city saying they will not pay $4 million for city equipment at the facility.
The county owns the Expo Center and agreed in 2001 to lease it and some adjoining land to the city for 30 years at the cost of $1. McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak and Mayor John Browne told us Monday they don't plan to contest the county's termination of the agreement.
Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman criticized the city's management of the Expo Center in the Monday letter — and reiterated to us that the commissioners will hammer out the details later.
"We're ready on this end," Selman told us. "Hand it over."
So how do commissioners hope to change things?
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and Selman said they hope to use part of the $4.2 million in American Rescue Funds to upgrade the Expo Center — including the possibility of installing air conditioning in the large room on the west side of the building and fixing the roof.
This is a great idea because hosting events in the large room during the summer is basically out of the question right now. The city previously estimated A/C in the large room would cost about $1 million so it would be a great use of the American Rescue Funds upon gaining approval to do so.
Each of the commissioners said they want more events at the Expo, which we would also love to see. But commissioners disparaging the city's efforts to book events in a year that brought a global COVID-19 pandemic while not having a plan to bring in more events is erroneous. It also discredits the city's efforts to book events at the Expo Center through 2022.
Commissioners also said they want to hire somebody to bring in more events. Again, more events would be great. But the commissioners' application for the position doesn't have a start date or salary — which means it hasn't been budgeted or put into an official plan.
"We can't motivate until they hand it over," Selman told us.
That's false.
The county owns the building and leased it to the city. Commissioners could plan to do whatever they want with the building, but instead decided to take on the $300,000 annual deficit without a plan in place.
Hopefully the commissioners can nail down a plan soon to make the transition successful.
We should all want more events in our community, from the traditional to the unconventional. That means more people coming to the Expo Center for the event, then shopping and eating in our communities — which means more sales tax revenue from which both McAlester and Pittsburg County benefit.
So we hope the commissioners get a plan together soon because we want the Expo Center to thrive no matter who is operating it.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
