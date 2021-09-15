What’s it going to take?
McAlester Mayor John Browne declared a state of emergency in the city during Tuesday night’s council meeting based on the strain on McAlester Regional Health Center employees brought on by a recent COVID-19 spike.
The southeast Oklahoma hospital reportedly couldn’t staff its last remaining ventilator before patients on ventilators died earlier this month. Pittsburg County officials urged people to avoid the emergency room for non-emergent healthcare and adjusted ambulance routes after several remained waiting outside the hospital’s emergency room recently awaiting a bed for patients.
“I’m begging people to wear masks and get vaccinated,” Mayor John Browne told us. “The hospital is working beyond what you can expect people to do.”
The state of emergency went into immediate effect and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.
It isn’t a mask mandate — but it’s the strongest recommendation to wear masks and get vaccinated as our area sees COVID-19’s continued resurgence.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday showed 362 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County. That includes 6,213 cumulative cases, 5,800 assumed recoveries, and 87 deaths.
We’ve said from the beginning that this isn’t about being afraid — it’s about taking personal responsibility to ensure that our family, friends and neighbors all make it through this.
Polio, smallpox, tetanus, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, and more diseases were virtually eradicated thanks to vaccines.
Data shows masks and vaccines work to also slow the spread of COVID-19.
Medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccination, which is safe and effective.
The CDC states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
Everyone is free to do their own research — but it’s frustrating that some still choose not to believe in the grim reality after our outlet has reported locally since the beginning of the pandemic.
Some still ask when we’re going to know the truth?
You can read it in our newspaper.
We’ve reported on county data, closures of businesses and schools, mask mandates, the overworked first responders due to the pandemic, and other impacts from the onset of the pandemic.
We’ve included the response from anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers along the way.
So if the nearly 100 Pittsburg County residents dead from COVID-19 and mounds of factual evidence on how we can all fight COVID-19 isn’t enough to convince you to wear a mask or get vaccinated if you can — what’s it going to take?
We urge everyone to see the pandemic as a public health issue. Then get a mask and the vaccine if you can.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.