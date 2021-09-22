It’s amazing what a little paint can do to keep our community beautiful.
An event set for Saturday presents another opportunity for community members to help change the scene in a positive way.
Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, said the local nonprofit is participating in Paint Oklahoma Beautiful campaign on Saturday by putting another fresh coat on a building in our community.
The nonprofit seeks volunteers to join in on a fun day of painting the former Bible Church Furniture Store at 220 S. Third St. on Saturday. Anyone can volunteer and supplies will be provided. It’s set to start at 10 a.m.
Keep McAlester Beautiful picks a place in our community to paint each year —including the former National Guard Armory, the water pump station at McAlester Lake, the Old Tobusky Indian Courthouse Museum in Old Town, and more.
We applaud organizers and volunteers for taking time to pitch in and help with some positive changes — even with something as simple as putting on a fresh coat of paint.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome to show up in paint clothes. The latex paint is water based so it will wash off with soap and water.
The project usually takes a couple of hours — and the more hands, the faster it will go.
Keep McAlester Beautiful will also soon have its annual fall cleanup, which takes place during the first two weekends in October at the former National Guard Armory.
So let’s take some time in the coming weeks to help this nonprofit in tidying up and making our community look nice.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
