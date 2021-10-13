We want you — to help work Pittsburg County elections.
Forgive our borrowing the old phrase often found on posters with a fictional "Uncle Sam" to call people to action for various reasons.
But the Pittsburg County Election Board needs help heading into another local election cycle with several items on upcoming elections that will impact McAlester and surrounding communities.
"This is a good opportunity to serve the community, earn extra cash and fulfill a civic duty," Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes told us.
Simply and well put.
Not only is it our right, freedom and duty to vote in local elections — we also need to help work them if we are able.
Barnes told us the election board "barely" has enough workers to staff all 41 precincts if someone gets sick.
Pittsburg County's election board needs voting inspectors, clerks and judges to work voting precincts throughout the county on election days.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on election days — with time also required to set up and take down equipment, plus deliver results to the election board office.
Barnes said the Oklahoma State Election Board increased pay last year for all three positions — with inspectors now getting $110, and judges and clerks getting $100.
Election workers must be a registered voter in the county. They also can't hold elected office and can't be related to or employed by a candidate for public office.
A training session is set for 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Commissioners' Conference Room at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. Barnes said those who are interested should phone the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 918-423-3877 and sign up ahead of time, or contact the election board online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pittsburg County Election Board's address is 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK, 75401. Regular office hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
So anyone interested or with the spare time to help staff local elections should get involved.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
