Our community proves time and again that we look out for each other in times of need.
We raised money for locals needing help paying for expensive and unexpected medical bills.
We donated items when a local store and apartment building burned to the ground.
We supported our local businesses during shutdowns.
We buy Girl Scout cookies, Buff cards, bingo cards, raffle tickets, and much more to support causes in our community.
But another cause for which we should all support each other is not receiving the same community buy-in — battling COVID-19 in schools.
COVID-19 continues its resurgence in our area and forced two schools to transition into a distance model due in part to a law taking away a valuable tool for fighting community spread.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658 into law and it took effect July 1 to prevent public school districts from requiring masks unless the governor issues a state of emergency. The governor has reiterated he has no such plans.
The U.S. Dept. of Education on Monday launched civil rights investigations into five states — Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah — on whether state laws prohibiting schools from mandating masks threaten education access for students with disabilities and health vulnerabilities.
Oklahoma's federal funding could be in jeopardy if the U.S. Dept. of Education determines the state mask bans discriminate against students with disabilities.
Some school districts have challenged the Oklahoma law.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday delegate authority to make adjustments to any aspect of the academic year regarding the COVID-19 pandemic to Superintendent Randy Hughes — who said masks will be required unless a student submits a completed opt-out form.
"I think it's our responsibility to protect every kid in the district," MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes told us.
"I think that's what we've got to do, I think that's what we're called to do," he added.
We agree and applaud the district for taking on personal responsibility to help protect our community's children.
Anyone who argues the policy takes away their freedom to not wear a mask is wrong. Just complete the opt-out form and turn it into the office.
But we urge you to instead opt-in so our students and teachers can be better equipped to slow the spread.
MPS reported 10 employees and 22 students testing positive with a total of 268 isolating due to either a positive test or being a close contact.
Wilburton and Hartshorne school officials announced a transition to distance learning until Sept. 7.
Scientific data and multiple studies show mask wearing helps limit spread of COVID-19.
So let's all buy-in so our community's children can get an in-person education.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.