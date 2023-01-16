A ceremony in McAlester commemorated the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The MLK Commemorative Ceremony returned this year at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester after being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Pittsburg County Holiday Commission Chairman the Rev. Anthony Washington of Mount Triumph told us it was time for the event to return and welcomed guests Friday with a message of “We Can Be the Dream.”
Loise Washington, the first lady at Mount Triumph, led the MLK Unity Choir with an uptempo gospel version of “Blessed Assurance” as those gathered clapped and sang along.
Keynote speaker the Rev. Terren Anderson of Life Church in McAlester then addressed the crowd and focused on unity.
“You may not know everybody in this room,” said Anderson. “There is power in unity when we come together.”
Anderson quoted several verses and referenced King’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech.
We again encourage everyone to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words in his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” on April 16, 1963. He was arrested for violating a law against mass public demonstrations while he was taking part in marches, sit-in and other peaceful protests of segregation laws in the area at that time.
Eight white clergymen wrote an open letter, in which they criticized the demonstrations and urged locals to withdraw support from King and what they called “unwise and untimely” protests against segregation laws.
King responded in the famous letter with examples of unjust treatment of Black people in court, unsolved bombings of Black homes and churches, and the refusal of Birmingham leaders to do anything about injustices.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” is another famous line from King’s letter.
King led civil rights efforts for Blacks’ right to vote, desegregation, labor rights, and more.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 14, 1964, for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.
His message was always unity and equality — things for which we should all strive.
“When there’s unity, God commands a blessing,” Anderson said. “Together, we can be the dream in McAlester, Oklahoma.”
We again applaud organizers for bringing back the MLK Commemorative Ceremony.
The event also honored longtime MLK Holiday Commission members — the late Miller “Bo” Newman, Leo Thomspon and Reginald Turner — as speakers shared touching tributes.
We applaud everyone involved and hope for more progress in bringing unity and equality.
