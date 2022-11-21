We are thankful for a lot of things as Thanksgiving approaches.
The holiday season brings friends, family and communities together for good times and good food. Our community starts the holiday celebrations this week with the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner that is served free of charge to county residents.
Plans call for the first home deliveries to those who are shut-in or without transportation to begin early Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 — with volunteers starting to load home delivery vehicles between 8-9 a.m.
After deliveries get loaded, the pickup line will be loaded for anyone looking for a free Thanksgiving dinner being able to get one starting around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Southeast Expo Center.
Organizers said this year's event will not offer a sit-down dinner.
The Pittsburg Country Community Thanksgiving Dinner is available to all Pittsburg County residents and does not include guidelines for age or income.
Anyone wanting to participate or make advance arrangements can call 918-423-7785 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Organizers said the phone will be answered until the Pittsburg County Courthouse closes for the Thanksgiving holidays at noon Wednesday.
Volunteers can call the same number or show up at the Southeast Expo Center on Thursday morning to help with home deliveries.
This year's meal includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, a pice of pumpkin pie for dessert and a soft drink.
We thank everyone involved in making this annual dinner possible.
It's another example of how our community comes together to help each other during the holidays, giving assistance when someone needs a little help, and helping each other throughout the year.
We encourage anyone available to volunteer their time to help deliver some meals, put together boxes and anything else needed to make this project successful again.
We're thankful for organizers putting this event together and thankful to volunteers helping people have a happy Thanksgiving.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
