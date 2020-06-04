We should be proud of our community for coming together in a united message of love and solidarity against hate.
People of different races, ages, beliefs and backgrounds walked together Wednesday along Carl Albert Parkway from Strong Boulevard to Main Street to peacefully protect racial injustices nationwide.
Rev. Anthony Washington of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church organized the demonstration with the hope of uniting people against racism.
We recognize the symbolism of beginning the demonstration on Strong Boulevard — which was named after the late Dr. Willa Allegra Strong.
Dr. Strong was born in McAlester in 1906 and became one of the state’s foremost black educators.
She attended L’Ouverture School, the first segregated black school in McAlester, and graduated in 1924. Dr. Strong earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, returned to L’Ouverture in 1929 as a teacher and later was principal of the school for 30 years. Dr. Strong was active in education and civil work in the community and statewide.
The walk also went along Carl Albert Parkway, named after the longtime politician who was born in McAlester and went on to help pass the Civil Rights Act.
We applaud everyone who participated in this peaceful demonstration to stand against racial injustices.
We understand those saying “all lives matter” — and everyone participating in the demonstration proved that in the diversity among us walking together in solidarity.
But at this point in our nation’s history, there is civil unrest stemming from injustices, specifically toward black people.
Our nation is being torn apart by hate — so we are proud of our community coming together to support each other.
We’re all part of this community.
We’re all neighbors.
Together, we are better.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
