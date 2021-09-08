Caity Clark kicked her way to history and we couldn't be more excited to see her break barriers.
The McAlester senior made three extra-point kicks in Friday's 56-7 home win against Sallisaw — making her the first-ever female football player for the Buffs to score points in a game.
Caity's journey to making history started on the same field at Hook Eales Stadium as a soccer player before she spoke with special teams coordinator Seth Burgess about possibly kicking for the football team.
She reflected on making history and told us about her philosophy on trying new things and women breaking barriers.
“I had no idea what this was going to be, but I tried it and I liked it," Caity told us. "Just don’t be scared to try something new.”
Caity's story is reminiscent of Sarah Fuller, who just last year became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game last year for Vanderbilt University.
Other women previously played collegiate football, albeit not at the elite level that includes the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Pac-12 Conference, and Southeastern Conference.
Fuller also started playing soccer — helping Vanderbilt win its first SEC Division 1 championship in 26 years before joining the school's football team as a kicker.
She broke a barrier while promoting a cause with the words "Play Like A Girl" emblazoned on the back of her helmet.
The phrase not only captures the strength and talent Fuller displayed in making history as a woman in a male-dominated sport — it's the name of a non-profit founded to promote keeping girls in sports through middle school and empower them to choose STEM careers.
Caity showed the same skill and determination in McAlester on Friday.
All young girls in our area can look at Caity's example so they can also "play like a girl" — breaking barriers in sports, career fields, and more if they so choose.
We applaud Caity for making history and setting an example for girls in our area who will continue breaking barriers.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
