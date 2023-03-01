It’s time again for us to vote.
Early voting begins Thursday, March 2, ahead of the March 7 election that includes State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma if passed.
This isn’t an argument for or against the state question, but yet another call for voters to make their voices heard by going to the ballot.
Early voting is available Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester. Early voting is not available at polling places. All precinct polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, for the statewide election on State Question 820.
It’s important that we all use our power to vote as it is our duty to tell government how we want to be governed.
Learn from reliable sources about the subject matter on every state question.
Learn about every candidate on every ballot.
Then go vote.
Voters should also keep in mind that more deadlines lie around the corner for several municipal offices to be decided on April 4.
Seven municipalities around Pittsburg County — Alderson, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Quinton and Savanna — will decide government offices on the ballot for an April 4 nonpartisan General Election.
March 10 is the deadline to register to vote in the general election.
U.S. citizens and Oklahoma residents at least 17-and-a-half years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. But voters must be 18 to vote on Election Day.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms can also be completed in-person at a county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available on request. The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
If a voter registration application arrives after the deadline, it will be accepted but will not be processed until after the election.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.
The Pittsburg County Election Board can be contacted at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Not only should we exercise our right and duty to vote on the State Question — but also we need to register to vote for the upcoming local elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.