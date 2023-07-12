Online polls are available for two additional categories in the Readers’ Choice Awards.
The McAlester News-Capital recently closed ballot voting for this year’s Readers’ Choice — while two additional categories available for readers to vote for their favorite in an online poll.
This fun project is nearing completion as we tally the final votes and give readers one final chance to vote for their favorites in the following two categories:
• financial advisor
• barbershop
This is a fun project every year as people support their favorites in the community and get excited to see others achieve success in recognition through the Readers’ Choice Awards.
This year’s contest included a write-in nomination category for anything that might not fit in a certain category.
The above two categories are included in online polls that will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Winners will be posted at a later date.
We thank everyone for participating and for telling us that you wanted these categories — and more — included in the final tally.
The Readers’ Choice Awards help build businesses and recognize people through an engaging project.
Voters pick their favorite places and these awards will entice visitors and residents to try the business.
Readers’ Choice Awards span more than 120 categories again this year — including best bank, various food places and items, several service providers, college, child care, health care, and more.
The News-Capital staff again thanks everyone who participated and congratulates all the soon-to-be-announced winners.
But of course, none of this would be possible without community participation and engagement so thank you to all our friends, family and neighbors for the support again this year.
