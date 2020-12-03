THUMBS UP to Pittsburg County elected officials and volunteers who helped feed our community for free on Thanksgiving.
Roughly 2,600 individuals were served a Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner in last week's event powered by several volunteers who cooked, gathered, and delivered meals to people throughout our community.
Many people drove to the Expo Center in McAlester to pick up carryout meals; volunteers delivered meals to Pittsburg County residents who were shut-in or otherwise unable to come to the Expo Center; and more delivered meals to the Pittsburg County Jail, and the men's and women's shelters.
"It never ceases to amaze me," said Jim Kelley, one of the organizers of the annual event notching its 35th anniversary this year.
We agree. The willingness to serve others through this massive community event is stunning every year, and yet we know it's to be expected from our neighbors.
Kelley told us the number of people served this year was slightly lower than the previous year likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
Organizers should also be commended for implemented protocols to limit community spread of the virus all while helping people who needed a Thanksgiving meal.
This annual event shows the good in our community and willingness to help our neighbors.
THUMBS UP to McAlester Public Schools and organizers of a special drive-by Christmas concert planned for 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15 in Downtown McAlester.
After the annual Christmas concert was smartly cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, that left a void for a holiday event that could help us all get a little closer to normal during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jimmy Williams, of Compass Capital Management, MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes, and MPS Fine Arts Director David Steidley discussed how they could bring some Christmas spirit — safely — to the city and came up with the drive-by parade.
MHS band members plan to set up by the clock at First Street, and Choctaw Avenue, facing south toward the OKLA Theatre. The idea is for the students to perform in a protected area as motorists listen while driving down Choctaw Avenue.
"Our whole goal is to bring about opportunities for our kids to showcase their talents and for our community to enjoy a wonderful Christmas during these difficult times, " Williams told us.
The students will not be in close proximity to those listening while driving by the concert.
MPS traditionally supports the community through marching in parades and other events, "but this virus going around has put a damper on that," Hughes told us.
The pandemic has put a damper on a lot of things, messed with routines, got us all out of our comfort zones, forced us to change the way we think about public health and safety.
But this event will help everyone feel a little more normal, bringing Christmas cheer for all to hear — and doing it outdoors with people practicing physical distancing.
"It's a good community thing to do," Hughes said. "It's encouraging to the kids and I hope it's encouraging to everybody else, also."
