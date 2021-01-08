THUMBS UP to everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine and health care workers working diligently to help us all fight against the virus.
Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continued Tuesday at the Expo Center in McAlester with 800 appointments set for the day — the largest mass vaccination in Pittsburg County history.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday showed 315,354 total COVID-19 cases, 277,828 assumed recoveries, and 2,672 deaths statewide — or 34,854 active cases.
Pittsburg County had 3,314 total COVID-19 cases, 2,874 assumed recoveries, and 25 deaths — or 415 active cases — per OSDH as of Thursday.
Region 9/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said another round of Phase 2 vaccinations is set for Tuesday at the Expo Center — with 800 appointments already filled.
OSDH launched the statewide COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler on Thursday.
Local health departments are informed the amount of vaccine to be received from the state on a weekly basis. OSDH then allocates the vaccine statewide to distribute to locations.
Each site then creates a schedule based on the allocated amount and eligible individuals can begin scheduling appointments.
Eligible individuals can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Phase 2 includes health care workers, first responders, and adults 65 and older.
The Pittsburg County Health Department posted Thursday on Facebook that some eligible indviduals trying to sign up recevied a response that they were "not eligible."
"Please understand, this language is only due to the scheduler not yet being live for the area in which you live. Once our county receives access from Microsoft , all who are included in the current group being vaccinated, (health care workers, first responders, and adults 65 and older) will receive a follow up email from the scheduler stating there are appointments available," the post states.
We urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine as we continue to fight COVID-19.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
