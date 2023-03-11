Another spring brings another time to move the clocks forward.
Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday for most in the United States to set clocks forward one hour.
But how did DST even start?
Ben Franklin first suggested a daylight saving time concept, according to the Franklin Institute. He wrote a satirical essay, titled “An Economical Project,” published in 1784 in the Journal de Paris, suggesting Parisians change their sleep schedules to save money on candles and lamp oil.
It wasn’t until 1918 that The Standard Time Act implemented standard time and DST in defining five time zones for the country. But state governments decided whether to continue using it after the war ended.
President Franklin Roosevelt ordered year-round DST, or “War Time,” in 1942 and it ran for three years until states were again allowed to decide whether to observe for the next two decades.
Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966 that established DST start and end dates, but allowed local jurisdictions to decide whether to observe it. Congress enacted the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act in 1973 that extended DST to eight months rather than the normal six.
Congress passed the Energy Act of 2005 that moved the DST start date one month earlier and extended it one week starting in 2007.
Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time and don’t change clocks at all. Eighteen states enacted legislation or resolutions for permanent daylight saving time, pending Congress approval.
Although Oklahoma legislators might be working to lock the clock, citizens will again spring the clocks forward on Sunday.
Smart phones and radio-controlled clocks should automatically adjust, but some clocks will have to be manually adjusted.
So try setting clocks ahead before bed on Saturday to avoid getting up early the next morning.
