Everyone can again tell us what they think is the best of the best in our community as it’s time for the annual Readers’ Choice ballots.
The McAlester News-Capital’s Readers’ Choice Awards are given each year to the business owners and community leaders who voters pick as their favorites or the best.
This fun and engaging project is a business builder — as voters pick the best places in our community that will entice people to try a new place or travelers to pick a business based on our community’s Readers’ Choice awards winners.
There are more than 120 categories this year that include various restaurants, vehicle repair, health services, and much more.
If you have a favorite in any of those categories — that means you have to vote.
Anyone can vote by getting a paper ballot in any print edition of the paper, filling it out, and returning it to our offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Hurry to complete your ballot because the deadline is 5 p.m. June 30. Ballots must be 75% complete to be counted.
Our staff starts counting ballots as soon as they are returned to us — and it’s a time-consuming task. We will total everything up and announce the top three vote-getters in each category in our Readers’ Choice insert in a future print edition.
We thank everyone who has participated in the past and encourage everyone to vote this year.
Make sure your favorite business gets your vote.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.