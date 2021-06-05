It’s time again for the annual Readers' Choice for everyone to tell us what they think is the best of the best in our community — including which restaurants have you saying “mmm…that’s tasty."
The McAlester News-Capital’s Readers’ Choice Awards are given each year to the business owners and community leaders who voters believe deserve recognition as among their favorites or the best in a certain category. This fun and engaging project is a business builder with people picking a new place to try or vacationers selecting a spot based on our community’s Readers’ Choice awards winners.
We have more than 120 categories this year, ranging from various styles of restaurants to vehicle repair to accounting to health services and more.
If you have a favorite in any of those categories — that means you have to vote.
Anyone can vote by getting a paper ballot in any print edition of the paper, filling it out, and returning it to our offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Hurry to complete your ballot because the deadline is 4 p.m. June 18. Ballots must be 75% complete to be counted.
Our staff starts counting ballots as soon as they are returned to us — and it’s a time-consuming task. We will total everything up and announce the top three vote-getters in each categories in our Readers’ Choice insert in a future print edition.
We will also feature some local restaurants in a new series on our YouTube channel and podcast called “Mmm…that’s tasty.”
Staff writer Derrick James and sports editor Derek Hatridge will go around our community to tell the stories of owners and staff at local restaurants — and what meals are simply too good to pass up. The video will have interviews, show how the meals are made, and have cameos from customers telling us what they think.
So check out our food series, tell us what you think, and vote for the best of the best in our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
