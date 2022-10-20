Flu season is approaching and it's time to get prepared.
Modern medicine allows us to limit community spread of illnesses and protect ourselves from getting sick.
Winter often brings conditions raising the chances of sickness, so we can all take precautions by getting the flu shot as flu season approaches — with some local opportunities to get the jab soon.
Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with few exceptions — as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended since 2010.
This flu season also brings a preferential recommendation for people 65 and older to get the higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines. If one of the three preferentially recommended flu vaccines for people 65 and older is not available at the time of administration, people in this age group should get a standard-dose flu vaccine instead.
Flu vaccine manufacturers projected they will supply 173.5 million to 183.5 million doses of influenza vaccines this season in the U.S. but projections may change.
A drive-through flu vaccination clinic is set from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management at 705 EOC Dr., south of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office off West Street.
Oklahoma State Department of Health District 9 District Nurse Melissa Locke told us "We'll have flu vaccine available for children ages 9 and up," as well as for adults at the clinic.
Organizers asked those participating to wear a short-sleeved shirt and to not bring pets.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said signs will be in place Friday at the Office of Emergency Management to let drivers know where to go for the drive-through clinic.
Organizers said anyone needing more information can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918 423-1267.
So make sure to get a flu shot to help protect yourself and others from the flu this season.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
