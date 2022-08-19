It's time again to vote.
Early in-person absentee ballot voting started Thursday ahead of the Aug. 23 Primary Runoff Primary Election.
It started Thursday and Friday — while early voters can still submit a ballot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester.
Election Day is on Tuesday with local voters set to decide on a Pittsburg County commissioner runoff elections, the Krebs mayoral office, a bond issue in the Savanna Public Schools district, and cast votes in party runoffs for state and U.S. legislative seats.
City of Krebs voters will decide on a new mayor between Tommy Ray Walker, Connie Poole and Chuck Nelms in a special election to fill the unexpired term left vacant after then-Mayor Bobby Watkins' resignation in mid-May. The election is non-partisan, so every qualified voter can cast a ballot regardless of party affiliation.
Voters in the Savanna Public Schools district will decide if they want to approve a $455,000 school bond issue. The bond issue would continue a previous levy and not increase taxes — with the funds going toward safety and security improvements; renovating, repairing, remodeling and/or acquiring equipment at the vocational-agriculture building, as needed; to renovate, repair and/or remodel the restrooms, concessions and pressbox at the football field, as needed, and to acquire maintenance equipment. All qualified voters in the district can vote.
The Republican ballot includes runoff elections for federal and state offices.
District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman faces challenger Trent Myers in a runoff for the seat — with Republican voters who reside in the District 3 boundaries set to determine the winner.
Markwayne Mullin and T.W.Shannon seek the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate seat Jim Inhofe is vacating, while Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen are in a runoff for the District 2 U.S. House seat.
Republican voters will also decide runoff winners in races for state office of superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer, state labor commissioner and corporation commissioner.
The Democrat ballot features a lone runoff election between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger for the party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican James Lankford. Independent voters can cast ballots in the Democrat's race.
Regardless of party affiliation, we all have opinions on how our government should be run.
We also have the power to enact the change we seek or to keep things the same as we see fit — all through casting a ballot.
Government belongs to those who are governed — not the ones voted to do the governing. And our elected officials must represent us on a variety of issues.
It's no small task, but elected representatives must address all issues instead of focusing on a few in order to represent us all.
That's why we, the people, must learn more about candidates and what they plan to do for our community if elected.
Then, we must go vote.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
