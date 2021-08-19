It's time again for voter registration — especially for voters in McAlester, Hartshorne and Quinton.
Friday is the deadline for voters to register in time for the Sept. 14 elections for a Quinton Public Schools bond proposition and city council seats in McAlester and Hartshorne.
Voters in McAlester will choose between candidates Randy Roden and Lance Yeley to fill an unexpired term for the Ward 4 city council seat left vacant by the death of former McAlester Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died in February while being treated for COVID-19. Only registered voters who live in the Ward 4 boundaries will be eligible to cast ballots.
Hartshorne voters will choose between former city councilor Barney Rosso and candidate Cody Wilson to fill an unexpired term for a Ward 2 city council seat. All Hartshorne residents who are registered voters can vote in the race.
Quinton Public Schools proposes a $6.3 million bond issue on which registered voters in Quinton will decide.
Although there are only three special elections coming up Sept. 14, it's always a good time to complete voter registration.
It is our right and our duty to participate in government to ensure our voices are heard in the most efficient way.
While social media offers everyone a space to virtually fight over policies and beliefs, the truest way to enact change is to vote.
Anyone who is a U.S. citizen, an Oklahoma resident and at least 17 and 1/2 years of age is eligible to apply for voter registration. Those younger applicants will not become a registered voter until they are 18.
Those wishing to register in time for the above elections must send their registration application to the Pittsburg County Election Board no later than Aug. 20. Any applications submitted after the deadline will not be processed until after the Sept. 14 election.
Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Anyone whose voter registration application was not approved will be sent a letter explaining the reason or reasons why.
Any registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from another county or state need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County.
Voters who are already registered and have moved within the county and need to update an address may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877. The election board can also be contacted online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
