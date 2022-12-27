Congratulations to Emily Andrews on being this year’s $10,000 Christmas Ticket Drawing and thanks to everyone involved in making it happen.
the event draws thousands to shop in downtown McAlester each holiday season — and brings hundreds back to Choctaw Avenue in December to share fun times waiting to hear their ticket number called.
Emily Andrews won the grand prize Dec. 20 at this year’s event with her winning ticket coming from Ascension Accounting in McAlester.
Jeanie McCabe has organized McAlester’s annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway for the last nine years and told the crowd Tuesday that 796,000 total tickets entered the hopper this year.
McCabe emceed the event along with Megan Water and McAlester Mayor John Browne. We thank the emcees for their work to describe each prize in detail and entertain the crowd in between the 5 minutes given for a ticket winner to claim their prize throughout the night.
Sometimes that means the crowd got some good and not-so-good dad jokes, like: How much does Santa’s sleigh cost? It’s on the house.
We enjoy hearing from the emcees each year with their fun anecdotes in between winners and to keep our minds of chilly weather.
But we also appreciate everyone involved in making the event possible.
A group of business owners started the event nearly 30 years ago as the McAlester Christmas Promotion, a nonprofit not affiliated with the city, to encourage residents to shop local.
Shoppers who visit participating businesses receive one free ticket when visiting and another ticket for every $10 spent up to $1,000 — but businesses can give away more if they choose.
McCabe said she was grateful for community support for the event in its 28th year and hopes the event can continue to grow.
She said 90 sponsors made it possible for the event to give away $33,175 and additional prizes this year.
Thanks to all the businesses and individuals who make it possible to have this fun holiday event — and congrats to all the winners.
