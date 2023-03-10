THUMBS UP to Hunter the Belgian Malinois who retired as the McAlester Police Department’s drug-detecting dog.
The 9-year-old police dog retired after seven years and four moths with the McAlester Police Department alongside his handler, Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield.
MPD is also retiring Hunter’s badge to recognize his service.
“He’s earned it,” McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod told the News-Capital.
Sutterfield and Hunter trained at the Little Rock K-9 Academy in Little Rock, Ark. and in Poteau before getting certified together as a team in 2015 when Hunter was 2 years old.
They worked together as a Criminal Drug Interdiction team 2015 to 2016, then continued to work as partners on the patrol shift.
The two made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 69 in 2016 that resulted in the arrest of a Michigan woman for transporting approximately five pounds of black tar heroin, two pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,000 ecstasy pills, according to city documents.
It remains the largest seizure of heroin ever made in McAlester. Their work also resulted in multiple seizures of methamphetamine and other illegal substances, leading to more felony and misdemeanor cases.
They also worked with several law enforcement agencies and the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers recognized them as the 2020 Region 3 K-9 Officer of the Year.
Hunter’s retirement became official when McAlester city councilors unanimously agreed to surplus him from the police department and allow Sutterfield to take possession of the canine.
We thank Hunter and Sutterfield for serving our community.
