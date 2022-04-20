An Oklahoma State Penitentiary correctional officer is being recognized for his courage in an attack from an inmate.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Sgt. Dustin Willbanks survived an Oct. 8, 2021, attack in which an inmate stabbed him in the neck with a pencil.
He and Sgt. Mandia Morgan escorted a maximum-security inmate to the shower, when he stabbed Willbanks with a pencil that barely missed his esophagus, according to a DOC press release.
Willbanks then helped to subdue the inmate before walking himself to the prison's infirmary, where he was then taken to McAlester Regional Health Center to treat his injuries.
The inmate, identified in court records as 24-year-old Shawn Black, was charged in Pittsburg County District Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the attack on Willbanks. Black is serving two concurrent 20-year sentences for two 2016 Tulsa robberies.
Willbanks not only showed courage in fulfilling his duties while being attacked — he returned to the job within a week.
OSP Warden Jim Farris said Willbanks’ eagerness to resume his responsibilities so quickly was “commendable.”
Scott Crow, Oklahoma's prisons director, also commended Willbanks in a press release.
“Sgt. Willbanks embodies everything we hope to find in a correctional officer," Crow said. "His selflessness and dedication to his profession were on full display that day. We’re extremely thankful for his rapid recovery and proud to see his heroism be recognized across the country."
Willbanks was awarded the 2021 ODOC Medal of Valor Award for his courage during the incident — and he set to receive three national awards for his heroism and professionalism.
On April 27, the National American Association of Wardens and Superintendents will award Willbanks the Medal of Valor during the organization’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Willbanks will also receive the One Voice United Medal of Honor in Washington, D.C., at a banquet set to take place during May’s Law Enforcement Week.
The Correctional Peace Officers Foundation will honor Willbanks in June in Reno, Nevada. The CPO foundation recognizes those in corrections who have survived a serious assault, injury or catastrophic event.
We applaud Willbanks for his efforts to keep the inmate from injuring others and his determination to get back to work quickly after being stabbed in the neck.
Correctional officers face some of the toughest work conditions so we thank those working tirelessly and ethically in our state's prisons.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
