Community support fueled a fundraiser for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
The McAlester News-Capital recently delivered a truck full of food, treats, blankets, beds, toys and more to the animal shelter — but it was all thanks to the people who helped make it happen through a fundraiser.
We wanted to find a way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter meet its needs for several items and reduce some of its costs.
After talking about a few ideas, we thought the most fun way to go about it was to do a pet calendar. Other areas and outlets saw some success in making their happen and we thought it was a fun idea to try offering assistance to the local shelter.
We held several rounds of nominations for pets to be submitted for consideration in the pet calendar.
Voters narrowed the selection from more than 80 submissions during the course of several weeks to 47 finalists in a week-long vote to determine the 12 to be featured in the calendar.
Readers primarily submitted dogs for the pet contest — but we put in every submission we got for the vote — including cats, rabbit, pigs, cattle and more pets for consideration.
The top 12 vote-getters were Gidget the cat—2800 votes, Charlie the dog—2080 votes, Doc Holiday the dog—1203, Sassy and Dixie the dogs—480, Sophie the dog—440, Frosty the dog—400, Gabriel and Diamond—400, Cornflake the cat—400, Bobcat—400 votes, Willie the steer—280, Skout and Sayler—200, and Dexx the dog—200.
Anyone could have voted during that week and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they wanted featured in the pet calendar.
Those proceeds went toward supplies that were delivered as donations to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
We again thank everyone who participated in this fun project that also helped our local animal shelter meet its needs.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
