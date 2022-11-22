We thank everyone for participating in the vote for an upcoming pet calendar.
This fun project brings smiles to our faces and we hope that it's been fun for everyone who nominated a pet and voted over the past several weeks.
Voters selected the pet they want featured on the cover — with details on the pet calendar to be announced in the coming weeks.
The McAlester News-Capital started a pet calendar last year with portions of the proceeds benefitting the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. Last year's project raised enough to fill a truckload of food, treats, blankets, beds and other supplies needed at the shelter.
A portion of this year's proceeds will also go toward helping the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter fill whatever needs must be met.
We're ecstatic that the community again supported this project so we could help support the local animal shelter.
The animal shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester does not refuse animals being surrendered by their owners to help reduce the number of animals being dumped in the area.
The kill-shelter opened in 2008 and offers low-cost spay and neuter programs while doing everything possible to find animals permanent homes and care before getting to that point.
The News-Capital included all pets submitted for nomination in preliminary rounds of voting to determine the semifinalists.
Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals for voters to determine which 12 advanced to be featured in an upcoming calendar.
Those 12 pets selected by voters include Hank the dog, Sadey the cat, Penny the dog, Orange-gee the chicken, Louie the dog, Angel the dog, Copper the dog, Brownie the dog, Mabel Blue the dog, Sadie and Fancy the dog, Hercules the dog, Aspen the dog.
More details on the pet calendar will be announced in the coming weeks.
We thank everyone who participated in this project again this year — and we encourage anyone who can responsibly care for an animal to consider adopting from the shelter.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
