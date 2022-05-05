THUMBS UP to everyone celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by thanking our community's educators.
Many jobs are tough and teachers have one of the toughest.
Teachers give our children essential knowledge, providing them with the foundational education on which they can continue to grow.
Teachers act as role models, serving as an example for students by treating people with kindness, fairness and compassion.
Teachers change lives.
They put in extra hours to grade papers, buy supplies, go to support students at extra-curricular activities, and meet with parents about their child's academic progress.
It can be a tough and thankless jobs at times, but teachers keep coming back to help students grow.
So for all of that, we should all take a moment to thank a teacher — this week and any time.
Teacher Appreciation Week this week brought memorable moments as teachers, students and parents posted how they thanked their educators.
Some made funny shirts with a grateful message to teachers, others gave thoughtful gifts, school administrators cooked for teachers, and more.
While gifts are nice, it doesn't cost a thing to show gratitude to educators every now and then.
Teacher Appreciation Week started gaining momentum for recognition in 1944 after Arkansas school teacher, Mattye White Woodridge, wrote to politicians and educational professionals about the demand for a day to appreciate teachers.
Eleanor Roosevelt introduced the idea to Congress in 1953, convincing lawmakers to proclaim the first National Teacher Appreciation Day to be celebrated on March 7.
Momentum continued to recognize teachers as the day turned into a weeklong in 1985 and continues today.
So thank a teacher and feel free to send us photos of how you did.
We appreciate teachers for being there for our children and thank you for everything you do.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.