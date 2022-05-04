Nurses face challenges every day and we should take time to thank them for having our backs.
National Nurses Week starts May 6 and ends May 12 to celebrate nurses for providing healthcare — which became evermore dangerous over the past two years.
Several nursing professionals told us about their experiences in our upcoming Nurses Week special section.
Kim Stout, chief nursing officer at McAlester Regional Health Center, said nurses saw more death than ever before the COVID-19 pandemic — comparing the fatigue, stress and mental standing of nurses wrought form the pandemic to somewhat of a post-traumatic stress disorder.
"The emotional trauma of seeing more death than what we've ever seen as nurses, it's much like those that may be in the military out on the battle field," Stout said. "That's what we felt like we were in."
She told us about the challenges nurses faced, how they made decisions in the pandemic, and how they continue working to help patients to the best of their abilities.
Gina Bullock, director of nursing at Eastern Oklahoma State College, shares experiences in her nearly 40-year career in nursing, including when she fought back tears with a child who accidentally shot another child fighting to survive in the emergency room.
“That was a touching moment for me knowing that I was being there for that child and still supporting him and the parents when they got there,” Bullock told us. “It was just reactionary and the kid was already feeling bad enough after it happened.”
It's one of many moments Bullock said she hopes can help EOSC nursing students as they prepare to make an impact in the workforce.
Erica Tadlock, director of nursing at Belfair of McAlester and the Van Buren House, told us how she grew up wanting to be a nurse so she could help people.
"It's rewarding and if it's something you love to do, it's one of the best jobs in the world," Tadlock told us.
Nurses Week is a weeklong celebration that starts on Nurses Day and ends on the birthday of Florence Nightingale — the English nurse credited as the founder of modern nursing.
Our Nurses Week special section provides more details on what nurses face and how we can thank them during nurses week.
We hope everyone takes a moment over the next week — and beyond — to thank a nurse.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
