THUMBS UP to nurses as National Nurses Week brings another reminder to thank them.
Nurses face daily challenges and dangers that increased during the COVID-19 global pandemic. They not only care for people whose lives are at risk, but they risk their own lives to provide care to our family, friends, and neighbors.
This week is National Nurses Week and we should all take a moment to thank, salute and honor nurses. The annual celebration concludes Friday, May 12, which is also Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing and National Nurses Week always includes her birthday.
“The Lady with the Lamp” was born May 12, 1820, and earned the nickname during the Crimean War when one correspondent noted that Nightingale continued tending the sick and the wounded deep into the night, carrying a “little lamp in her hand” as she went to care for each soldier.
Nightingale established a school to train nurses in the mid-1880s.
She wrote “Notes on Nursing,” a book that remained a bestseller into the late 20th century.
The Nightingale example continues 200-plus years after her birth.
Nurses are trained individuals who continue their training throughout their lives.
And like Nightingale, nurses tend the sick and injured.
Nurses are the ones who answer patients’ calls and soothe patients’ pains.
Nurses perform these tasks throughout the day and night. And during the pandemic, they performed them while risking their own health and lives.
If you’ve ever been in the hospital, ever had a relative who needed care, remember the nurses who comforted you or a loved one.
Tell a nurse thanks for all they do, whether it is at the end of National Nurses Week or any day.
