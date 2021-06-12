We want to hear from you on what local restaurants you think we should feature.
In case you missed it, we debuted a new video series and podcast on Sunday featuring local restaurants that we like to call "mmm...That's Tasty."
This project will tell the story of restaurants in our community that we all love in a weekly video posted on our website and YouTube channel.
Each episode will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free. We will also have related content on the featured restaurant in our print product.
Our first episode featured J-Beaux’s Cajun Fusion — a Cajun cuisine food trailer owned and operated by McAlester resident Justin Wimsett.
Wimsett detailed how he learned to cook as a child, worked for years in the oil field, how he got started in the food industry, how he came up with the restaurant's name, and more.
You can check it out in the video on our website or YouTube channel, the podcast, or in stories we wrote.
We hope everyone has as much fun with this series as we've had making it.
This series is meant to tell the stories of the local people making the food that we all can enjoy here in our community.
So check it out, tell us what you think — and let us know which restaurant you think should be featured next.
Anyone can send a nomination for a restaurant to be featured on "mmm...That's Tasty" in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com or in a direct message to the McAlester News-Capital on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.