A free resource is available to help with one of the most frustrating times of year — tax season.
Taxpayers must file state and federal returns by the April 18 deadline. More information about this year’s tax season’s deadlines and what to expect after filing a tax return is available on the Internal Revenue Service website www.irs.gov/faqs.
Anyone can check the status of their federal refund online at irs.gov/refunds and through Oklahoma state site at oklahoma.gov/tax.html.
The IRS issues most refunds in 21 calendar days — but it might require additional review and take longer. Updated information is available on the Where’s My Refund? page.
Some refunds have taken longer than 21 days because some 2020 tax returns that require review including incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit amounts, or that used 2019 income to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).
The IRS said a longer refund process could be the result of the following:
• Includes errors, such as incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit
• Is incomplete
• Needs further review in general
• Is affected by identity theft or fraud
• Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit.
• Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF, which could take up to 14 weeks to process
The IRS will contact someone through mail if more information is needed.
Tax filing can seem daunting — but a free resource is available at the McAlester Public Library that can help.
Lacey Sudderth, assistant manager at McAlester Public Library, said AARP Foundation Tax-Aide professionals will help anyone with their tax filing — free of charge — every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until April 11.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide team will assist anyone in getting a tax credit and deduction for free either in person at the library or virtually.
All anyone needs to bring is income information, Federal 1040 tax form, and the state tax form 511 — both available at the library.
This is a great and timely resources made available for anyone needing help to meet the tax filing deadline.
So if you haven't filed yet, make sure to get to the library for some free assistance on April 11 because it's the last availability prior to the April 18 deadline.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.