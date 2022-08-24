A McAlester mom's viral TikTok video is a solemn reminder that lawmakers fail to take action on protecting students.
Cassie Walton said she wanted her 5-year-old son prepared in an active shooter situation at his school. She bought him a bulletproof backpack insert, coached him to get in the classroom corner and hold the Spider-Man pack in front of his body.
“Be really quiet and still,” the 22-year-old mother instructed in the video.
She posted the training session to Tik Tok and the video amassed 7.6 million views, 1.4 million likes, 76,000 shares and 44,000 comments.
Some comments questioned if such a drill would scare children away from attending school or make them anxious.
Walton told the News-Capital the drills wouldn't if done right and in a calm voice.
“I hope people are able to have age-appropriate conversations with their children and not scare them into not wanting to go to school,” she said. “Just make them comfortable about talking about it, and make sure that they know what to do and to get with their school so the parents and the school can work hand-in-hand to help prevent these situations from happening anymore.”
A gunman fatally shot 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman fatally shot 21 first-graders, four teachers, the principal and a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
School shootings represent a portion of the rise in mass shootings — where four or more people not including the shooter are injured or killed — across America in recent years.
A gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.
A gunman killed 60 people at a music concert in Las Vegas in 2017.
A gunman killed one and injured seven at an outdoor Memorial Day event in Taft, Oklahoma this year.
Last year totaled 700 mass shootings, which escalated from the 611 shootings in 2020 and the 417 in 2019, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
No previous year saw 400 mass shootings since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.
National debate after each tragedy pits people against each other over increased funding for mental health services, gun restrictions, increased security at building entries, arming teachers and security guards, improving security protocols, and more.
Any of these issues would be a great starting point for lawmakers to choose in seeking some reprieve from the seemingly endless tragedies.
But since lawmakers can't move forward with any common-sense solutions to stifling mass shooters, it leaves people to take the protection of their own friends, family, neighbors and children into their own hands.
Walton took action by teaching her son some life-saving tips because she said it was necessary. She said the drills in the video were molded from her son's school conducted active shooter drills and she added the bulletproof backpack insert after seeing another mom post about it on TikTok.
We applaud Walton for her efforts in teaching her son to be safe in the event of an active shooter.
We also hope her viral video motivates lawmakers to take any kind of action.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
