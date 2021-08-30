It was heartwarming to see Friday evening’s turnout at the McAlester Regional Health Center to show appreciation for our healthcare heroes.
With the latest surge of COVID-19 brought on by the Delta variant, our local hospital is being challenged almost beyond the breaking point, yet still it does its absolute best to meet that challenge.
Of course, our health care workers deserve our thanks and gratitude every single day — pandemic or no pandemic. They bring the miracles of modern medicine to those of us suffering from illness or injury, and they provide this gift with love, kindness, empathy and compassion. It is right that we show our thanks in this public way.
The strong turnout to give a shout-out is not surprising. Oklahomans have proven time and again our willingness to help anyone in need, whether they be family, friends, neighbors or total strangers. It’s what we do. As caring Oklahomans, we must ask ourselves what more can we do to ease the burden on our overworked heroes?
The action producing the most immediate impact: More vaccinated Oklahomans.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that 93% of the statewide COVID-19 hospital admissions in the last 30 days were non-vaccinated individuals. Although we know that vaccinated folks can still catch the virus (so-called “breakthrough” infections), the vaccines have proven extremely effective at keeping us out of the hospital. More vaccinations equal fewer hospitalizations equal reduced workloads for healthcare workers. It’s a pretty simple equation.
We realize that some are opposed to vaccination under any circumstance and are unlikely to be convinced otherwise. We find this difficult to understand but wish you good health.
For those who have not yet been vaccinated for various reasons, but are still open to the idea, we suggest that now is the time to go for it. The Pfizer vaccine has now received its final approval. The others should follow shortly. Almost 1.7 million of your fellow Oklahomans are already fully vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbors. Getting the shot is free and convenient. What are you waiting for?
We’re reminded of the old saying: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” We’re not sure when the best time to get vaccinated was, but we’re sure the second-best time is now. Let’s git ‘er done!
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.