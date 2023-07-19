A local nonprofit works to help children in many aspects and an ongoing campaign goes a long way in helping those efforts.
Shared Blessings in McAlester is running the Hope & Hunger Campaign — an annual fundraising campaign toward helping provide myriad resources to reduce stress on children so they can focus on school.
“Shared Blessings can bless others because of the blessings we receive from our community,” Shared Blessings Assistant Director Of Operations Dillon Roberts said. “And because of that we’re truly meeting needs and changing lives together.”
The campaign runs through the months of July and August and helps Shared Blessings fund a bevy of student-oriented programs including Nutrition Club, Beds For Kids, E-Angels, Back To School Bash and more.
Shared Blessings provides nutrition bags to area students and delivers meals to those students during the summer through its Nutrition Club.
Beds For Kids is a program that works with school systems to ensure students have a comfortable place to lay their head at night — with 54 bed sets donated or sold to Shared Blessings at cost that were given to children last year.
Shared Blessings and E-Angels merged last year so more than 200 students could receive essential Christmas gift items.
The annual Back-to-School Bash offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, and more on a fun-filled day for students to get excited for the upcoming school year.
“All these programs and ministries are partnerships with local schools, teachers and counselors,” Roberts said. “Pittsburg County has amazing educators that are changing lives, and we want to do we can help them.”
We encourage anyone who can to support the nonprofit in its efforts to help local children and their families who may be struggling and need some assistance.
Shared Blessings began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
The nonprofit partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Financial donations can be sent to Shared Blessings / PO Box 328 / McAlester, OK 74502 or made online at www.sharedblessings.tv.
