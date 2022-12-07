Children who suffer abuse should feel safe during investigations — and our community should support those making that possible.
The Pittsburg County Abuse Response Abuse Effort is a multidisciplinary team that brings child welfare professionals together to help victims feel safer during interviews, medical exams and more. PC-CARE used to rent various buildings to provide those services — but now has a home to continue serving some of our community’s most vulnerable after Tuesday’s dedication ceremony of Ryan’s House.
“To see where we’re at now from where we were is tremendous,” said PC-CARE Board President Donna Engleman. “This was our dream.
“I’m excited and our dreams are coming true,” she added.
That dream is coming to fruition after the organization received a $200,000 donation from
The McGowan Family Foundation, led by Nancy and Mike McGowan, donated $200,000 so PC-CARE could purchase the former Vera McCoy House on Short Stonewall Avenue, near the Pittsburg County Justice Center.
Robert and Grace Wallace donated $80,000 so the organization could furnish and the facility that includes an updated forensic interview room new recording equipment, an observation area for law enforcement and Child Protective Services officers to conduct interviews, a medical examination room, a kitchen, several bathrooms, and several offices.
Ryan’s House Executive Director Cindy Ledford thanked the McGowans and Wallaces for their contributions.
“You are a blessing to the Child Advocacy Center and to our community,” she said.
We agree.
Those donations help jumpstart an effort to improve an already vital service to our community — and Ryan’s House provides a reminder of why PC-CARE is needed.
The facility is named in honor of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
“The tragic death of Ryan Luke changed the way child abuse and neglect was to be investigated in Oklahoma,” Ledford said.
The Ryan Luke Bill, filed as House Bill 2053, mandated a multidisciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement, child welfare, and mental health and medical representatives.
PC-CARE formed in 1996 and the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center was establish in 1998.
The Child Advocacy Center provided victim support and advocacy for 242 alleged child abuse victims and conducted 24 sexual abuse exams this year.
But the organization often sees cuts in state funding and other financial challenges — so we must help.
“If our government is going to do less to help child abuse victims, then we as a community need to do more,” Ledford said.
Anyone can donate to Ryan’s House by making checks payable to Ryan’s House and mailing to Ryan’s House, 635 Short Stonewall, McAlester, OK, 74501.
Ryan’s House also accepts donations of the following items:
• snacks
• drinks
• personal hygiene items
• cleaning supplies
• trash bags
• paper towels
• toilet paper
• copy paper
These items go a long way in making victims feel more comfortable and safer during a traumatic time in their lives.
We encourage anyone who is able to donate to Ryan’s House so advocates can continue helping our community’s children.
