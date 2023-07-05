A local program offers young women opportunities for growth and empowerment as they prepare for their futures.
The 2024 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen competitions are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 15 at S. Arch Auditorium — and the program deserves support.
“We’re part of Miss America and our whole thing is to provide scholarship dollars and opportunities for young women through empowerment, giving young women the opportunity to understand the value of community service and more,” Miss McAlester Director Lori Few told the News-Capital. “We work on things like confidence, interview skills, exposing them to different things with community service and going to speak with different civic organizations or classrooms of students to figure out what their career path might be based on those experiences.”
This program proves each year that it will provide resources to help young women succeed in taking crucial steps toward their life goals.
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
This year’s competition will also include more scholarships for participants with nearly $16,000 in cash to help empower young women.
Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen will serve one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with children and adults in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.
Candidates compete in several categories — including personal interview, community service initiative, athletic wear, talent, on-stage conversation.
General admission for this year’s competition costs $12 with tickets on sale and available online at https://www.missmcalester.com/ or on the Miss McAlester Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors set to open at 6 p.m. the night of the competition.
We encourage everyone in our community to help support this organization as it helps prepare our young women to pursue their goals and be successful in life.
