Leon Dale Burke, Sr., 88, of Hartshorne, died Monday, Aug. 23, at his home. The family will welcome friends at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne for visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cornerstone Ba…