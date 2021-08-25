Medical staff and patients could use some support.
We're all tired of the COVID-19 pandemic — from the overly-politicized messaging to how it impacts our daily lives. But we should put all the division aside to encourage and support our community members facing the pandemic every day during a ceremony this week.
McAlester Regional Health Center and the Oklahoma Nurses Association organized a ceremony supporting staff and patients set for 7:45 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1 Clark Bass Blvd. in McAlester.
Anyone can light candles in the MRHC parking lot — plus honk, flash vehicle lights and more to encourage and support the people inside the building and battling COVID-19.
Our friends, family and neighbors continue battling as COVID-19 continues its resurgence across our community and the state.
Data from the Oklahoma State Health Department shows Pittsburg County had 5,275 total cases, 81 deaths and 4,939 recoveries — or 255 active COVID-19 cases.
OSDH shows 1,471 active cases throughout District 9, which includes nine counties in southeast Oklahoma. Each of those counties registered average new daily cases greater than 45.
All but six of the 77 counties in the state were listed in the OSDH's orange or moderate phase, which indicates more than 14.29 new daily cases per 100,000.
Oklahoma's red phase can't be triggered unless either ICU beds available statewide, medical surgery beds available statewide, percent of ventilators available, or average days of personal protective equipment available statewide falls to less that 5%.
MRHC posts COVID-19 admissions data each week — reporting it received 60 COVID-19 admissions from July 1 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Those admissions included 86.67% unvaccinated patients — with 12.5% of vaccinated admissions spending time in intensive care.
Hospital officials said vaccination status is verified through physician documentation in the patient’s medical record and/or the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS).
MRHC officials said the hospital continues operating at capacity, which means there are still beds available, but only enough staff to care for a certain amount of patients.
Those patients come from our community — the same community seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could lead to more hospitalizations, which data shows ultimately leads to more deaths.
This is not say we should be afraid. Like we've said from the beginning, we should all stay informed about the constantly-evolving situation and make smart choices in helping to prevent community spread.
We can all help our community members working to fight COVID-19 — and we can help our friends, family and neighbors from getting it and potentially suffering long-term impacts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
If you still don't believe the data showing vaccines and masks work, at least take a moment Friday to show support for those risking their lives and for those fighting for their lives against COVID-19.
Preferably at a distance.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
