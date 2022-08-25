Another book sale this weekend brings a chance for a surprising find and way to support the local library.
Friends of the Library is hosting a book sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the McAlester Public Library's Whiteacre Room.
Boxed materials will be placed on tables during the sale, while more books and items that will be available are already placed on library bookshelves. Friends of the Library sales are not limited to only books. Typically other items, such as DVDs, music CDs and magazines are also available.
Proceeds from the book sale go toward support for library programs.
McAlester Public Library is vital resource in our community and continues moving forward with ways to expand services.
A major project to renovate and expand the existing building at 402 N. Second St. is moving forward with construction to begin in the summer or fall of 2023 and to be completed by 2024.
McAlester city councilors, the Puterbaugh Foundation and the Southeast Oklahoma Library System Board each pledged $1.5 million to the project that brought the total to $4.5 million.
Officials said more than a third of the total fundraising goal of $12 million was already committed to the project focused on expanding the library's service to the community.
Plans call for additional square footage, more meeting and study rooms, additional shared workspace areas, and more room for children and teen services. The renovation will also replace and modernize original building components, such as plumbing, electrical, lighting and HVAC to meet today's standards and ADA guidelines.
SEOLS also recently unveiled its new Bookmobile that will carry 1,600 books and bring services to people who need it across the seven counties it serves in our part of the state.
These are just some of the biggest recent examples of how McAlester Public Library and SEOLS play essential roles in providing access to information and other resources for our community.
And the library provides more than books — offering free internet access, a bevy of free services, classes, and safe spaces for children.
We applaud everyone involved with SEOLS and our local library for their continued work to serve our community.
So if you're looking for a new book, want to support the library, or just need something to do Saturday, check out the Friends of the Library book sale.
It's an easy, fun way to support people investing in our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
