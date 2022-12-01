This is going to happen this time.
Steven Taylor, the retired Oklahoma Chief Supreme Court Justice and Puterbaugh Foundation Chairman, spoke those words to a crowd Tuesday night at the McAlester Public Library in a ceremony kicking off the public fundraising campaign in an ongoing renovation project for the site.
He said previous attempts to replace of move the library in the past decade fell short — but momentum is building in this effort.
"The time is right; we're committed to it; and this is important," Taylor said.
We agree — this is important.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull said officials surveyed people in 2019 and those results helped refocus efforts to renovate the facility.
Puterbaugh Foundation challenged the SEOLS board to commit $1.5 million toward the project and the organization would match it. Both pledged the funds — and the city of McAlester committed to a matching pledge soon afterward to build momentum.
Those entities pledged $300,000 per year over the next five years to make those payments.
Tulsa-based KKT Architects, Inc. drew up plans to increase the library's square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
"We're going to remodel this building; we're going to completely transform it and make this library into something that you and your family are proud of for the next 50 or more years," Hull said.
Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people — including one of the project's features with an outdoor terrace overlooking the city's north. Hull said the conference room will be available after hours and offer a great setting.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library that will be cleared for parking expansion — with a new main entrance on the building's north side to include a second-level terrace.
Inside the main entrance will be a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children's classes and presentations can be held.
McAlester Mayor John Browne told the Tuesday crowd he supports the library expansion because it will promote education.
"I believe that education is a big equalizer in society," Browne said. "You can be the poorest kid in the world, you can get an education and have upward mobility. And the biggest driver in education is curiosity and what a library does is it's a home for curiosity."
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system's website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
We urge anyone capable to support the library expansion. MPL and the library system benefit our community in so many ways and this new facility is worth the investment for our children and our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
