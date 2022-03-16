Sunshine Week brings a reminder each year that everyone has a right to public records — and that government agencies should always work toward being more transparent.
Most of us understand our rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which states: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
It means government can't force us into any certain religion.
It means government can't tell us what we can and can't say — although anything we say can have public repercussions.
It means the press has freedom to print stories about government — which also carries a responsibility to uphold the truth above all else.
It means government can't keep us from peacefully assembling.
But we all have the right to know what our government is doing and how public money is being spent.
We elect our representatives in all levels of government — from school boards to the president — to make decisions on how to govern and how to spend taxpayer money.
Our government system can only work if we, the people, can access information about how our government works. We have the legal right to access government documents and open meetings.
Transparency in government means access to government. Access to government allows us, the people, to maintain control of the government.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act were written to help make the state's government more transparent to taxpayers. The purpose of the acts is to ensure and facilitate the public’s right to access and review government records so they may exercise their inherent political power.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows any citizen to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
Public records are defined as all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. Exceptions include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more.
Any official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
Government records belong to the public, not the government. There are some exemptions in the law, and the Oklahoma Press Association works hard at establishing a respectful working relationship with legislators who attempt to create additional exemptions.
Journalists, media outlets and the OPA continue shining a light on public access because it part of the responsibility of a free press.
But transparency in government through open records and open meetings is vital to ensure government does not take liberties with your liberties.
