Every citizen has a right to know what government is doing.
Citizens have the right to know how government spends tax dollars, how government creates and implements policy, and how government makes decisions that affect citizens.
That concept is guaranteed at the federal level under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, which Congress passed and President Lyndon Johnson signed in 1966.
The federal law covers all departments, agencies and offices within the Executive Branch of the federal government. It does not cover Congress, the federal judiciary, or the President — even though those officials should also be held accountable under the law — but it does cover the Executive Office of the President.
Each state also has its own version, where records and meetings may be covered in a single statute or in separate ones.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act and Open Meetings Act covers records and meetings at the local level — including city, municipality, county, township, school district or other subdivision of state government — with specific exemptions.
Public records covered under the ORA include all documents created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. This means books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more.
Any official or employee of a public body is subject to comply with Oklahoma’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any office, board, commission or agency supported by public funds, or expending public funds, or operating public property. This means city officials and employees, and county officials and employees.
Public officials, bodies and agencies must provide prompt, reasonable access to records under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act. This means a reasonable time for the records keeper to find the record and provide it. Anyone can view a record and make a copy, such as taking a picture of it or taking notes from it.
News outlets like the News-Capital requests documents from public agencies and officials not just for their own benefit. News outlets don’t request records to create havoc for records keepers. News outlets don’t request records with the intention of causing harm.
Records requests reveal information on what government is doing and provide benefit to the public.
The Freedom of Information Act is the public’s right to examine records and documents, and the right to observe and participate in government’s decision-making processes.
Transparency in government means access to government. Access to government allows the people to maintain control of the government.
It’s vital that public officials follow the laws in place to promote transparency in government.
That’s why news outlets like the News-Capital continue seeking records to shine a light on how government spends tax dollars, how government implements policy, and how government makes decisions.
Records ensure transparency and that the people control the government, not the other way around.
