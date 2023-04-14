The News-Capital works to stay in the know on myriad topics in the community, but anyone can submit local news and tips at any time.
Reporters diligently research topics, interview reputable sources, take photos and video to help tell the story, and much more in the process of covering the community with stories readers want and need to read.
That process often includes getting documentation to ensure accuracy and maintain credibility as a news organization focusing on hyperlocal journalism.
But sometimes the process gets a jumpstart with tips from someone with information about something of significant public interest.
Newsworthy tips can be submitted directly to reporters via email — but tips can also be sent to the News-Capital in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com, in a direct message to any of the newspaper’s social media accounts, or phone call to the newspaper at 918-423-1700.
News tips should include specific information with any evidence or documentation to backup a claim, and names of people or organizations that can be contacted for verification.
The News-Capital reviews all messages, but might not respond to every single one.
Not all news tips result in stories for various reasons — lack of sufficient evidence or documentation to move forward, speculation is not enough for the newspaper to risk its credibility, and much more.
Reporters might reach out to tipsters with additional questions and will reach out on the same platform on which they contacted the reporter.
Local people and organizations can also submit their own news of events to the News-Capital.
Any nonprofits, civic clubs, school organizations and area residents can submit photos and news items.
Did your nonprofit recognize locals for helping at an event? Send the News-Capital a press release and a photo.
Did your civic club recently volunteer or donate to a local cause? Send the News-Capital pictures and general information.
Did you take a photo of your favorite pet that is too perfect not to share? Send it to the News-Capital in an email or social media message.
These are just a few examples of what the paper will publish.
The News-Capital works to be everywhere possible to cover the stories people want to read and the stories they need to read.
So let us know about things coming up soon that might be of public interest.
