Our community is fortunate to have so many future leaders — and we’re excited to partner again on a program recognizing them.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital partnered to continue the Student of the Year program and recognize local high school seniors for their successes.
We are proud to partner with Patriot Auto to highlight high school seniors for their academic success and community leadership.
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them. A selection committee picks the students of the month throughout the year and narrows the field to the final winner.
The final Student of the Year also wins a new car — free of charge — from Patriot Auto.
Patriot Auto Group principal dealer Tatton Manning started the program in 2017 at a dealership and partnered with the McAlester News-Capital in 2019 for a program highlighting students in McAlester and the surroundings areas.
Students selected as Students of the Month submit to the selection committee their information and answer some short essay questions. Those questions include who inspires them, what their goals are for the future, how a new car would help them, and more.
Crowder senior Kiley Watkins was named the first Student of the Year in 2019 and McAlester senior Zoie Newman won the award in 2020.
This year’s Students of the Month so far include: McAlester’s Taylor Kelley, Wilburton’s Hailey Stanford, Hartshorne’s Murphy Peterson, McAlester’s Emilee Coxsey, Crowder’s Maggie Sockey, Savanna’s Shaylon Scrivner, Stuart’s Matteo Chavarria, and Wilburton’s Emma Lawson.
Each of those seniors qualified for consideration as this year’s Student of the Year, and more finalists will be announced leading up to the presentation of the winner.
We applaud these students and the so many more working to give our community a brighter future.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
