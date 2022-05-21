We announced the six finalists for the Student of the Year — but want to take another moment to recognize all the candidates.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital continued a partnership to recognize area high school seniors through a Student of the Year program, the winner of which will be announced at the May 26 banquet.
Tatton Manning, Patriot Auto Group principal dealer, said he's impressed each year with the finalists — and we agree.
Manning started the program in 2015 with the first vehicle given to the Student of the Year in 2016 at the Bartlesville dealership. Patriot Auto Group has given at least a dozen vehicles through the program to students ever since.
He said it all stemmed from the idea of recognizing students for their work in the classroom and in the community.
That continues with this year's candidates — all of which displayed excellence in the classroom, in extra-curricular activities, and in community service.
These key areas show how each candidate gives our community a brighter future as they continue their education, expand themselves in multiple areas — and above all, show leadership in working to make our community better.
We applaud all the candidates again for their excellence and wish you all continue success in the future.
The top 6 finalists include:
• Savanna's Ariana Byington
• McAlester's Carsyn Gragg
• Calvin's Kylee Tollett
• McAlester's Emilee Coxsey
• Crowder's Madison White
• McAlester's Taylor Kelley
We've published several items on each candidate at this point, and each completed a video essay and a written essay for the final round.
Judges will determine the winner — which will be announced during the banquet May 26 at the McAlester Country Club.
We look forward to honoring all the candidates at the banquet and seeing the reaction of the deserving winner.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.