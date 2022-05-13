Our community is fortunate to have so many students who excel in the classroom and out of it.
So many students lead by example each year through staying at the top of their class in academics, in addition to volunteering in various groups to benefit our community.
We applaud all the students continuing to make a difference and know they all ensure that our community has a brighter future.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital continued a partnership this year to recognize those students with recognition as Student of the Month — with each being eligible to become the Student of the Year and win a new car.
Tatton Manning, Patriot Auto Group principal dealer, told us he's always impressed with the finalists in the good work they do each year.
"I don't know how the kids even sleep with all the things they do with the volunteerism, and we have some athletes in the top as well, so you think about what it takes to be part of a team, then excel in the classroom and excel outside of it," Manning said.
“We are thrilled to continue this program through our partnership with Patriot Auto Group to honor and recognize students,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “So many students deserve recognition for the great things they do in our community. We appreciate all those students working to make a difference and thank Patriot Auto for making this project possible.”
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them as Students of the Month through the year.
A selection committee picks the students of the month throughout the year and narrows the field to the finalists and the eventual winner.
Students selected as Students of the Month submit to the selection committee their information and answer some short essay questions. Those questions include who inspires them, what their goals are for the future, how a new car would help them, and more.
This year’s banquet is scheduled for May 26 at the McAlester Country Club — where the Student of the Year winner will be announced and given a new car through Patriot Auto Group.
A slideshow at the banquet will recognize all of the Students of the Month, which include:
September
• Taylor Kelley
• Hailey Stanford
October
• Hartshorne's Murphy Peterson
• McAlester's Emilee Coxsey
November
• Crowder's Maggie Sockey
• Savanna's Shaylon Scrivner
December
• Stuart's Matteo Chavarria
• Wilburton's Emma Lawson
January
• Crowder's Madison White
• Hartshorne's Courtnee Sensibaugh
February
• Savanna's Ariana Byington
• Kiowa's Dylan Ray
March
• Calvin's Kylee Tollett
• McAlester's Alexia Zurovetz
April
• Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame
• Savanna's Addison Moore
May
• Crowder's Adelyn Hernandez
• McAlester's Carsyn Gragg
• McAlester's Madisynne Mattioda
All these students deserve recognition for the work they've done in the classroom and in the community — as do so many more.
The work ethic, volunteerism, and good character among these students is just a sample of the great things our area's youth continue doing.
We thank these students and the many more working to give our home a brighter future.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
